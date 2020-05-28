UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyz President Jeenbekov To Attend WWII Victory Parade In Moscow On June 24

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 01:04 PM

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has become the latest world leader to accept Russia's invitation to attend the military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II that will take place on June 24, a member of the president's office told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has become the latest world leader to accept Russia's invitation to attend the military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II that will take place on June 24, a member of the president's office told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The president of the Kyrgyz Republic will take part in the parade in Moscow on June 24, marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II," a representative from Jeenbekov's office said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday announced that the military parade will be held on June 24. The event had originally been scheduled to take place on May 9 but was postponed as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The leaders of Kazakhstan, Moldova, Palestine, Abkhazia, and Serbia have already accepted invitations from the Russian government to attend the parade in Moscow.

