Kyrgyz President Orders Resignation of Foreign Minister Kazakbaev

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov ordered on Friday the resignation of Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev for unspecified reasons, a source in Japarov's press office told Sputnik.

"Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree, according to which...

Kazakbaev Ruslan Aitbaevich was relieved of the post of the Kyrgyz foreign minister," the source said.

The reasons for the decision were not specified.

Japarov decided to appoint Jeenbek Kulubaev, a former head of the foreign policy department of his administration, as the acting foreign minister of Kyrgyzstan.

Kazakbaev had served as Kyrgyz foreign minister since October 2020.