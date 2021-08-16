UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyz President Orders To Increase Efforts To Boost Security Amid Developments In Kabul

Kyrgyz President Orders to Increase Efforts to Boost Security Amid Developments in Kabul

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov ordered to increase efforts to strengthen security in cooperation with neighboring countries and instructed the Foreign Ministry to ensure prompt evacuation of Kyrgyz nationals from Afghanistan amid latest developments in Kabul, the president's press office told Sputnik on Monday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov ordered to increase efforts to strengthen security in cooperation with neighboring countries and instructed the Foreign Ministry to ensure prompt evacuation of Kyrgyz nationals from Afghanistan amid latest developments in Kabul, the president's press office told Sputnik on Monday.

"President Sadyr Japarov instructed the involved state bodies to continue comprehensive monitoring of the development of the situation in Afghanistan ... The relevant state bodies were instructed to intensify work to strengthen and ensure regional security together with the countries of the region and to closely coordinate actions in this direction," the office said, adding that the Foreign Ministry was instructed to "to strengthen measures to ensure safety" of Kyrgyz citizens in Afghanistan and their "prompt evacuation to their homeland."

