Kyrgyz President Plans to Send Back to Parliament Order on New Cabinet

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov will return the parliament's decree on the new cabinet back to the legislation, the presidential press service told Sputnik.

According to the press service, the president met with Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov earlier in the day.

"The head of state voiced his opinion on the proposal of the [parliament] of Kyrgyzstan on approving the program, the structure and membership of the country's government. President Sooronbay Jeenbekov said he would return the proposal back to the parliament," the press service said.