BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov and new Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov are currently engaged in negotiations on the head of state's resignation, Jeenbekov's spokeswoman, Tolgonay Stamaliyeva, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Jeenbekov signed a decree appointing Japarov to head the cabinet. Shortly after, the prime minister announced plans to discuss the Kyrgyz president's resignation.

"Yes, they are negotiating. Prime Minister Japarov said President Jeenbekov should resign today. The talks continue," Stamaliyeva said.