UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyz President Re-Imposes State Of Emergency In Bishkek - Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 12:33 PM

Kyrgyz President Re-Imposes State of Emergency in Bishkek - Office

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has re-imposed the state of emergency in Bishkek, a spokesperson for his office told Sputnik on Monday, explaining that the move is due to the parliament's inaction

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has re-imposed the state of emergency in Bishkek, a spokesperson for his office told Sputnik on Monday, explaining that the move is due to the parliament's inaction.

The parliament has failed to discuss the state of emergency, introduced late last week amid the unrest, in due time.

Therefore, the state of emergency should be abandoned under the Kyrgyz legislation, the spokesperson explained. The new decree says that the state of emergency will be in force through October 19. However, if the parliament fails to approve this decree, the state of emergency will be automatically lifted on October 15.

"Kyrgyz Republic President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has signed a decree, according to which the state of emergency on the territory of Bishkek is re-imposed," the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Parliament Bishkek October

Recent Stories

Border Deal With Israel to Aid Ailing Lebanese Eco ..

1 minute ago

Moldovan Leader Says Prime Minister Should Not Res ..

1 minute ago

Australia seeks to resume travel with S. Korea, Ja ..

1 minute ago

Tajikistan's strongman leader wins re-election

1 minute ago

Pakistan Records 10 more lives due to Covid-19 in ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announces first-ever Aqua Cha ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.