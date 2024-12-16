Kyrgyz president relieves premier from position in Cabinet reshuffle

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on Monday relieved Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov from his position in a Cabinet reshuffle.

A statement by the presidency said Japarov signed a decree removing the premier, who has held his post since 2021, “in connection with his transfer to another job.

”

No further details were given regarding what position the former prime minister will be taking.

A subsequent presidential statement said Japarov signed another decree nominating Adylbek Kasymaliev as the acting chairman of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers.

The candidacy of Kasymaliev as prime minister was submitted for approval to the Kyrgyz parliament, the statement added.

Kasymaliev was the first deputy chairman of the Cabinet since 2022.