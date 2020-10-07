Kyrgyz President Says Avoided Declaring State of Emergency to Prevent Further Escalation

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov said that he did not declare a state of emergency in the country to prevent further escalation of the situation

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov said that he did not declare a state of emergency in the country to prevent further escalation of the situation.

"You know, I did not use force against those who attacked the White House in order to prevent risks to human lives. There were also tough demands to 'calm down the protesters by using force.' I denied this. Because it would lead to conflict. Therefore, I did not sign the decree on the introduction of the state of emergency," Jeenbekov said as quoted by his press service.

The president noted that the main task today is to ensure peace and public order in Kyrgyzstan.

"I wish all parties patience and restraint. I urge you [the protesters] to put the interests of the state above your own. Let's return to the sphere of law and get out of this situation amicably," he added.

Opposition protesters have taken to the streets of Bishkek since Sunday's parliamentary elections, which saw just four political parties surpass a seven percent vote threshold to gain seats in the Kyrgyz parliament.

On Monday, about 2,000 supporters of parties that did not make it to the republic's parliament in Bishkek gathered on the central Ala-Too square. They demanded that election results be canceled and a repeat vote be held. In the evening, clashes between protesters and security officials began. The Kyrgyz Central Election Commission has subsequently annulled the results of the vote.

Protesters managed to break into the White House, which contains the Central Asian country's parliament and the presidential office, in the early hours of Tuesday. Then they moved toward the State Committee for National Security, where the former leader of the country, Almazbek Atambayev, was in custody and freed him.