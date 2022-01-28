Kyrgyz President Says Controlling Situation on Border With Tajikistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said on Friday that he was controlling the situation on the border with Tajikistan where a shootout between the two countries took place on Thursday.

"Dear citizens of Kyrgyzstan! The situation on the border is fully under my control. God willing, we will resolve everything via negotiations, peacefully. Do not worry!" Japarov wrote on his Facebook page.