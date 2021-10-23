UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyz President Says Country Will Not Host US Military Bases, Russian Presence 'Enough'

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 02:00 PM

Kyrgyz President Says Country Will Not Host US Military Bases, Russian Presence 'Enough'

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) Kyrgyzstan will not host a US military base on its territory as Russia's presence was "enough," Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said on Saturday.

"We have a Russian (military) base in (the town of) Kant.

One base is enough for us. We do not want to play cat and mouse with powers, hosting two bases," Japarov told reporters when asked about the possibility of hosting a US airbase in the territory of Kyrgyzstan after the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Russia Kyrgyzstan From

Recent Stories

UAE PAP administers 583 million doses of polio vac ..

UAE PAP administers 583 million doses of polio vaccine to over 102 million child ..

33 seconds ago
 Turkish Defense Minister Notes Stabilization in Sy ..

Turkish Defense Minister Notes Stabilization in Syria's Idlib After Putin-Erdoga ..

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan achieves landmark 100 mln doses' administ ..

Pakistan achieves landmark 100 mln doses' administration mark: NCOC

27 minutes ago
 Prime Minister departs for three-day Saudi visit

Prime Minister departs for three-day Saudi visit

27 minutes ago
 Govt, allies parties on same page; committed to re ..

Govt, allies parties on same page; committed to resolve issues related to inflat ..

27 minutes ago
 Asad Umar says more than 38 million people fully v ..

Asad Umar says more than 38 million people fully vaccinated against coronavirus

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.