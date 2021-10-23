Kyrgyz President Says Country Will Not Host US Military Bases, Russian Presence 'Enough'

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) Kyrgyzstan will not host a US military base on its territory as Russia's presence was "enough," Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said on Saturday.

"We have a Russian (military) base in (the town of) Kant.

One base is enough for us. We do not want to play cat and mouse with powers, hosting two bases," Japarov told reporters when asked about the possibility of hosting a US airbase in the territory of Kyrgyzstan after the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.