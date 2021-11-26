BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on Friday told the Security Council meeting in Kyrgyzstan that the stock of food in the country has reached critical levels, citing lack of proper land irrigation and endemic corruption as the main reasons while the nation's food supplies may not last longer than 90 days.

"The situation with food security can be called critical. Remaining food supplies will be enough only for 90 days," the president said.

Japarov noted that the republic is highly dependent on an import of food supplies. He highlighted that Kyrgyzstan need to decrease the import dependency and increase self-sufficiency in food supplies to 80%.

He said that a proper irrigation of lands in Kyrgyzstan's Chuy Region was not carried out in spring and summer, which is one of the main reasons for food insecurity in the country. Some officials were issued an reprimand.

Another reason for food insecurity mentioned by Japarov is a high-level of corruption in the country. He said that farmers receive only 3% of funds provided by the republic and the rest 97% are being divided by businesspersons, ministers, regional governors and their relatives.