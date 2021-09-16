UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyz President Says Dialogue With New Afghan Authorities Is Necessary

Umer Jamshaid 19 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 12:47 PM

Kyrgyz President Says Dialogue With New Afghan Authorities Is Necessary

At the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov pointed to the need to maintain dialogue with the new Afghan authorities, the presidential press service told Sputnik

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) At the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov pointed to the need to maintain dialogue with the new Afghan authorities, the presidential press service told Sputnik.

"The head of state noted the need to conduct a dialogue with representatives of the new Afghan government on possible options for cooperation on various matters in order to promote stabilization," the presidential press service said.

Japarov also reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan commitment to maintain friendly relations with Afghanistan and not to interfere in its domestic affairs.

"We hope for the earliest possible stabilization and for the formation of a new inclusive government with a state structure acceptable for the people of this country," the Kyrgyz leader said, as quoted by his spokesman.

The president also expressed concerns about the possible influence of the events in Afghanistan on the CSTO security.

"The current unpredictable military and political situation in the region causes great concerns and requires close interaction. We ... call on all the CSTO member states to continue working together exclusively in a spirit of mutual support," Japarov went on to say.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kyrgyzstan All Government

Recent Stories

SEHA integrates UAE PASS with its mobile app and p ..

SEHA integrates UAE PASS with its mobile app and patient portal

21 minutes ago
 President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah holds a ..

President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah holds a press conference with Provinc ..

32 minutes ago
 European Parliament Adopts Report Proposing Toughe ..

European Parliament Adopts Report Proposing Tougher Policy on Russia in 494-103 ..

38 minutes ago
 Afghanistan needs int’l support to achieve peace ..

Afghanistan needs int’l support to achieve peace: PM

46 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 66 lives in Pakistan in last 24 ho ..

COVID-19 claims 66 lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

1 hour ago
 Bilawal Bhutto rejects increase in POL prices

Bilawal Bhutto rejects increase in POL prices

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.