Kyrgyz President Says Dialogue With New Afghan Authorities Is Necessary

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) At the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov pointed to the need to maintain dialogue with the new Afghan authorities, the presidential press service told Sputnik.

"The head of state noted the need to conduct a dialogue with representatives of the new Afghan government on possible options for cooperation on various matters in order to promote stabilization," the presidential press service said.

Japarov also reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan commitment to maintain friendly relations with Afghanistan and not to interfere in its domestic affairs.

"We hope for the earliest possible stabilization and for the formation of a new inclusive government with a state structure acceptable for the people of this country," the Kyrgyz leader said, as quoted by his spokesman.

The president also expressed concerns about the possible influence of the events in Afghanistan on the CSTO security.

"The current unpredictable military and political situation in the region causes great concerns and requires close interaction. We ... call on all the CSTO member states to continue working together exclusively in a spirit of mutual support," Japarov went on to say.