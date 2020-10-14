Kyrgyz President Says He Will Step Down After Parliamentary Election

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov announced that he would step down after parliamentary elections in the republic, the Kyrgyz leader's spokeswoman, Tolgonay Stamalieva, told Sputnik on Wednesday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov announced that he would step down after parliamentary elections in the republic, the Kyrgyz leader's spokeswoman, Tolgonay Stamalieva, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Reportedly, on Wednesday, Jeenbekov met with the country's new Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov, who demanded that the president should resign tonight.

"Sooronbay Jeenbekov once again stressed that now he does not have the right to leave the presidency, as this will lead to an unpredictable scenario for the development of events to the detriment of the state. He recalled that he adheres to the same position that he voiced on October 9, 2020 � he will resign after the country returns to the legal field, after the parliamentary elections and the calling of the new election of a new president of the country," Stamalieva said.