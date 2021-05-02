UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyz President Says Territorial Integrity Was Threatened During Conflict With Tajikistan

Muhammad Irfan 58 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 09:10 PM

Kyrgyz President Says Territorial Integrity Was Threatened During Conflict With Tajikistan

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) The territorial integrity of Kyrgyzstan was threatened during the armed conflict on the border with Tajikistan, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said on Sunday.

"The territorial integrity and security of our sacred homeland were under threat, and the calmness of the peaceful people was violated.

However, thanks to the preparedness, high morale and heroism of the border guards and law enforcement agencies of Kyrgyzstan, we managed to preserve the territorial integrity of our country," Japarov said in his address to the nation.

Both Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan should avoid a second confrontation, as a result of which many more people may suffer, the leader added.

"To prevent further conflicts, I offer to create of a peacekeeping commission composed of elders from both sides living in neighboring or mixed villages," Japarov said.

Related Topics

Threatened Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan May Border Sunday From

Recent Stories

Establishment of UAE Naval Forces reflects wisdom ..

53 minutes ago

Dubai Customs confirms keenness to boost cooperati ..

3 hours ago

ADDED signs agreement with Silal to promote Abu Dh ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Chamber webinar highlights new mechanisms fo ..

4 hours ago

Russia reports 8,697 new COVID-19 cases, 342 death ..

4 hours ago

UAE President issues Decree appointing Deputy Mini ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.