Kyrgyz President Says Territorial Integrity Was Threatened During Conflict With Tajikistan

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) The territorial integrity of Kyrgyzstan was threatened during the armed conflict on the border with Tajikistan, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said on Sunday.

"The territorial integrity and security of our sacred homeland were under threat, and the calmness of the peaceful people was violated.

However, thanks to the preparedness, high morale and heroism of the border guards and law enforcement agencies of Kyrgyzstan, we managed to preserve the territorial integrity of our country," Japarov said in his address to the nation.

Both Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan should avoid a second confrontation, as a result of which many more people may suffer, the leader added.

"To prevent further conflicts, I offer to create of a peacekeeping commission composed of elders from both sides living in neighboring or mixed villages," Japarov said.