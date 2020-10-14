UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyz President Signs Decree Appointing Japarov As Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

Kyrgyz President Signs Decree Appointing Japarov as Prime Minister

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov on Wednesday signed a decree appointing Sadyr Japarov as prime minister, the press service of the presidency told Sputnik.

On October 10, the country's parliament approved Japarov for prime minister as well as the composition of his government.

However, the president sent the proposal back to the parliament over lack of quorum. On Wednesday, the parliament is voting on the government composition again.

