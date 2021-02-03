UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyz President Signs Decree Appointing Maripov As Prime Minister - Presidential Office

Wed 03rd February 2021 | 05:20 PM

Kyrgyz President Signs Decree Appointing Maripov as Prime Minister - Presidential Office

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov signed on Wednesday a decree appointing ex-head of the accounts chamber, Ulukbek Maripov, as the prime minister, a spokesman for the presidential office told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Kyrgyzstan's unicameral parliament approved Maripov's candidacy.

"Kyrgyz Republic President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree, under which Maripov Ulukbek is appointed as the prime minister of the Kyrgyz Republic under Part 5 of Article 84 of the constitution," the spokesman said.

