Kyrgyz President Signs Decree On Sending Peacekeepers To Kazakhstan - Office

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2022 | 04:18 PM

Kyrgyz President Signs Decree on Sending Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan - Office

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree to send the Kyrgyz military to Kazakhstan as part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping mission, the presidential office told Sputnik on Friday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree to send the Kyrgyz military to Kazakhstan as part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping mission, the presidential office told Sputnik on Friday.

"The President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov signed a decree 'on sending of a military contingent of the Kyrgyz Republic to participate in peacekeeping activities on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan'," the office said.

According to the office, Bishkek intends to send 150 servicemen and 19 units of machinery to Kazakhstan. Earlier on Friday, the country's parliament gave permission to send troops to Kazakhstan, thus joining other CSTO states like Russia, to tame the unrest raging in the country.

