Kyrgyz President Takes Short-Term Vacation - Bishkek

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has taken short-term vacation, the presidential office told Sputnik on Monday, adding that the country will be represented by Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov at the upcoming CSTO summit.

"Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov took short-term vacation starting January 10," the press service's representative said.

The leader continues to receive full information about the situation in the country and the region, the official added.

"The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, Akylbek Japarov, today, on January 10, at the instruction of the president ... will take part in an online extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council," the press service said.