Kyrgyz President To Hold Security Council Meeting On Thursday - Press Service

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 12:20 AM

Kyrgyz President to Hold Security Council Meeting on Thursday - Press Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov will hold a meeting of the Security Council early on August 8, his press service said on Wednesday.

The statement comes after Jeenbekov interrupted his vacation earlier in the day and headed to Bishkek as police were storming the residence of Kyrgyzstan's former President Almazbek Atambayev as part of an operation to detain him.

"President Sooronbay Jeenbekov will hold a meeting of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic early on August 8," the press service said.

