Kyrgyz President to Meet With Heads of Parties Amid Protests - Office

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov is planning to meet on Tuesday with leaders of political parties that took part in the recent general election as the country faces post-election protests, the presidential office told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, approximately 2,000 people gathered at the central square of Bishkek, demanding to cancel the results and hold another vote. later the protesters clashed with the law enforcement trying to disperse the crowd.

"Tomorrow, October 6, President Sooronbay Jeenbekov intends to meet with the leaders of the parties that took part in the parliamentary election. The leaders of all 16 parties will be invited to the meeting.

The meeting is planned for 11:00 [05:00 GMT]," the office said.

A Sputnik correspondent has said that violent clashes are still happening across the city center with police retreating in certain areas, unable to hold back protesters. Sixteen people are said to be injured, according to the country's Health Ministry.

Kyrgyzstan held a general election on Sunday. Per the preliminary results, only four parties collected enough votes to get seats in the legislature, including two pro-government parties ” Birimdik and Mekenim Kyrgyzstan ” and two centrist parties ” the Kyrgyzstan Party and Butun Kyrgyzstan.