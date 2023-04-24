Kyrgyz President to Visit Russia Ahead of May 9, Attend Victory Day Parade - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov will pay a visit to Russia ahead of May 9, and will stay for the traditional Victory Day parade, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"This year, the visit of the president of Kyrgyzstan, Japarov, will take place the day before, and being here the day before, of course, he decided to stay at the parade and share the pride of Victory Day with us," Peskov said at an educational marathon "Knowledge. First."