Kyrgyz President Urges Protest Organizers to Be Prudent - Spokeswoman

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov called on the organizers of protests in Bishkek to be prudent.

"The President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, is in Bishkek. The head of state, at the workplace in the parliament building, was conducting individual dialogues with all political forces until 2 a.

m. The president is counting on the prudence of the protest organizers," presidential spokeswoman Tolgonay Stamaliyeva told Sputnik.