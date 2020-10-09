UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyz President Warns Threat Of 'Losing Country' Exists If Unrest Continues

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 10:40 PM

Kyrgyz President Warns Threat of 'Losing Country' Exists If Unrest Continues

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov warned that there was a threat of losing the country if the unrest continues

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov warned that there was a threat of losing the country if the unrest continues.

"Due to ambitions of some of our politicians, the peaceful life of our citizens and the peace of our country were disrupted. Along with political calls, provocative calls were heard, undermining the unity of the country and peace in society. The fate of our Kyrgyzstan is in danger," Jeenbekov said in an address circulated by his press service.

According to Jeenbekov, the peaceful life of Kyrgyz people should not fall victim to politics.

"Therefore, a state of emergency has been declared in the capital of Bishkek. Today I signed a special decree. As president, within the framework of my constitutional rights, I will do everything to protect the peace of the people and the integrity of the country. I hope that the intelligent citizens of the country will fully support me. Let's get out of trouble together. without looking at the street. Otherwise, the threat of losing our country is real," he stressed.

More Stories From World

