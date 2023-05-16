Kyrgyz President, Xi to Discuss Enhanced Cooperation During China Visit - Office

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov will discuss enhanced bilateral cooperation with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his state visit to China from May 18-20, the Kyrgyz Presidency's director for foreign affairs said on Tuesday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov will discuss enhanced bilateral cooperation with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his state visit to China from May 18-20, the Kyrgyz Presidency's director for foreign affairs said on Tuesday.

"The leaders of the two countries will discuss intensified and enhanced cooperation related to topics of mutual and multilateral interest," Muratbek Azymbakiev said.

�Azymbakiev added that during his visit to China, Japarov will also participate in the China-Central Asia Summit, which will take place in the city of Xi'an, Shaanxi Province.

Moreover, the Kyrgyz leader is scheduled to meet with State Council Premier Li Qiang and Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Wang Huning as well as with other Chinese officials and business executives.