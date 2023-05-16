UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyz President, Xi To Discuss Enhanced Cooperation During China Visit - Office

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2023 | 09:39 PM

Kyrgyz President, Xi to Discuss Enhanced Cooperation During China Visit - Office

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov will discuss enhanced bilateral cooperation with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his state visit to China from May 18-20, the Kyrgyz Presidency's director for foreign affairs said on Tuesday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov will discuss enhanced bilateral cooperation with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his state visit to China from May 18-20, the Kyrgyz Presidency's director for foreign affairs said on Tuesday.

"The leaders of the two countries will discuss intensified and enhanced cooperation related to topics of mutual and multilateral interest," Muratbek Azymbakiev said.

�Azymbakiev added that during his visit to China, Japarov will also participate in the China-Central Asia Summit, which will take place in the city of Xi'an, Shaanxi Province.

Moreover, the Kyrgyz leader is scheduled to meet with State Council Premier Li Qiang and Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Wang Huning as well as with other Chinese officials and business executives.

Related Topics

Business China Visit May From Asia Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Stocks drift lower as US struggles to reach debt d ..

Stocks drift lower as US struggles to reach debt deal

2 minutes ago
 Nisar clinches national Blind Chess Championship t ..

Nisar clinches national Blind Chess Championship title

2 minutes ago
 CPEC hydropower project achieves dam capping in Pa ..

CPEC hydropower project achieves dam capping in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Advisor to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam cond ..

Advisor to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam condemns school van firing inciden ..

2 minutes ago
 Ombudsman Sindh's Regional Director conducts publi ..

Ombudsman Sindh's Regional Director conducts public hearing

2 minutes ago
 US House Panel Hears 2024 NDAA Priorities, Expects ..

US House Panel Hears 2024 NDAA Priorities, Expects to Markup Bill Soon - Vice Ch ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.