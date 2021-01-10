Kyrgyz Presidential Election Should Leave No One Doubting Outcome - Deputy Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) The presidential election in Kyrgyzstan should be held in a way that would leave no doubt about its outcome, Deputy Prime Minister Maksat Mamytkanov said Sunday.

"It is important to hold the election in a fair, open manner so that no one would doubt its results," Mamytkanov said at a press conference.

The country is holding a snap presidential election and a referendum on the form of government after the October post-election unrest ousted the previous leader, Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

Seventeen candidates are vying for presidency. Among them are former acting President Sadyr Japarov, former parliament speaker Kanat Isayev; the leader of the opposition Butun (United) Kyrgyzstan party, Adakhan Madumarov; former Deputy Interior Minister Kursan Asanov; ex-chairman of the State Committee for National Security, Abdil Segizbayev; as well as Klara Sooronkulova, a former judge of the Constitutional Chamber and the only woman on the ballot.