Kyrgyz Presidential Front-Runner Says to Build on Ties With Russia in Case of Victory

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) Kyrgyz presidential hopeful and front-runner Sadyr Japarov has said that he intends to continue developing relations of strategic partnership with Russia in case of his victory in Sunday's snap election.

The race for the top office in the Central Asian nation was called in October after then-President Sooronbay Jeenbekov resigned amid violent protests that followed parliamentary elections. During the turmoil, Japarov took over as both prime minister and president. In mid-November, he stepped down to run in the race.

"We have had allied relations with Russia for 30 years. This is our main strategic partner. We will continue this," Japarov told reporters.

The politician cast his ballot at a polling site on the outskirts of Bishkek earlier in the day.

When asked to project the election results, he replied: "Only God knows, people do not know."

Along with Sadyr Japarov, sixteen other people are vying for presidency. Among them are former parliament speaker Kanat Isayev; the leader of the opposition Butun (United) Kyrgyzstan party, Adakhan Madumarov; former Deputy Interior Minister Kursan Asanov; ex-chairman of the State Committee for National Security, Abdil Segizbayev; as well as Klara Sooronkulova, a former judge of the Constitutional Chamber and the only woman on the ballot.

Kyrgyz people are also offered to vote in a referendum on Sunday to choose between the existing parliamentary system and a presidential one.