ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited Kyrgyz presidential election frontrunner Sadyr Japarov to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan, and the latter accepted the invitation, Tokayev's press service announced on Monday.

"Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited Sadyr Japarov to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan. The Kyrgyz leader accepted the invitation, noting that his first visit in the capacity of the president will be held to Kazakhstan. He also congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on successful parliamentary elections," the press service said in a statement, released after a phone conversation between Tokayev and Japarov.

According to the press release, Tokayev congratulated Japarov on his apparent victory, noting that the results of the vote "are evidence of the nationwide support for his program on further strengthening Kyrgyzstan's statehood and ensuring steady socioeconomic development." Tokayev also confirmed his firm commitment to continue strategic partnership with the neighboring country.

"Japarov thanked the head of state and all the Kazakh people for the unwavering support for the Kyrgyz Republic in its pursuit of stable and creative development," the press release read on.