The office of Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov refuted on Wednesday statements about his resignation within three days

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The office of Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov refuted on Wednesday statements about his resignation within three days.

"Now information is being circulated in the media and social networks that Sooronbay Jeenbekov promised to resign from the presidency 'within three days.' Yes, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, said that he would leave the post of president of the country, but we do not understand what three days [new prime minister] Sadyr Japarov and his supporters are talking about," the Kyrgyz leader's spokeswoman Tolgonay Stamalieva told Sputnik.

During negotiations with the president on Wednesday, Japarov also announced that "10 days have already passed," she added.

"In this regard, we declare that not a single statement by President Jeenbekov and the press service of the head of state indicated a specific date and day when he leaves office," Stamalieva emphasized.

She recalled the President's statement on October 9: "We need to get the country back on track as soon as possible. I am ready to leave the post of President of the Kyrgyz Republic after the country takes the path of legality."