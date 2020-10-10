Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has not accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov and is not considering to resign himself, his spokeswoman, Tolgonai Stamalieva, told Sputnik on Thursday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has not accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov and is not considering to resign himself, his spokeswoman, Tolgonai Stamalieva, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"President Sooronbay Jeenbekov of Kyrgyzstan has not accepted Kubatbek Boronov's resignation," Stamalieva said.

The spokeswoman also emphasized that Jeenbekov's own resignation is "not being considered."

Mass protests erupted in the post-Soviet Central Asian republic on Monday in response to what many considered an unfair general election. Protesters, led by supporters of the parties which failed to pass the threshold for winning seats in the parliament, clashed with law enforcement and stormed the parliament building, which also serves as the office of the Kyrgyz presidents.

Boronov stepped down on Tuesday and has been replaced by opposition politician, Sadyr Japarov. In a sign of a split in the ranks of Kyrgyz opposition, some of the parties have refused to recognize Japarov. The dissenters formed an opposition council, called for the president's impeachment and the parliament's dissolution and vowed to elect another prime minister.

The unrest in Kyrgyzstan has left one person killed and more than 1,000 people injured.