UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyz President's Visit To Russia To Take Place Despite Drone Attack On Kremlin - Bishkek

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Kyrgyz President's Visit to Russia to Take Place Despite Drone Attack on Kremlin - Bishkek

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The upcoming visit of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov will take place despite the drone attack on the Russian presidential residence in the Kremlin earlier this week, Kyrgyz presidential spokesperson Erbol Sultanbaev told Sputnik on Thursday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last week that Japarov will pay a visit to Russia ahead of May 9 and will stay for the traditional Victory Day parade. Early on Wednesday, two drones attempted to strike the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia accused the Ukrainian government of being behind the attack, while Kiev denied this. 

"The schedule of international events of the president has not changed," Sultanbaev said.

More Stories From World

