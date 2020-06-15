UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyz Prime Minister Abylgaziev Submits Resignation Over Radio Frequencies Scandal

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:20 PM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Kyrgyz Prime Minister Muhammedkaliy Abylgaziev on Monday resigned in connection with a row over the sale of radio frequencies.

The scandal over the illegal sale of radio frequencies erupted in the republic's parliament in mid-May. According to the country's lawmakers, 200 megahertz of radio frequencies were illegally sold to one of the mobile operators in Kyrgyzstan, as a result of which the state suffered multimillion-dollar damage. Following the opening of a criminal case over the scandal, the former director of the State Communications Agency, Natalya Chernogubova, and several special services officers were detained. At a parliament meeting on May 20, lawmaker Zhanar Akayev said that the prime minister could be involved in the case.

"In today's difficult conditions, when the country confronts the threat of the coronavirus infection and struggles with its consequences for the economy, the government must work stably and enjoy the full confidence of citizens, and the situation of uncertainty interferes with the full-fledged work of the government.

Proceeding from these considerations, I decided to resign as prime minister of the Kyrgyz Republic," Abylgaziev said, as quoted by the government's press service.

The minister added that he had "nothing to do with this case," and the charges against him had no basis. Abylgaziev also stated that during his two-week vacation, which he took so as not to interfere with the probe into the sale of radio frequencies, the investigating authorities did not contact him with any questions.

Abylgaziev took office as the country's prime minister in 2018.

