Kyrgyz Prime Minister allied with president resigns: parliament

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Kyrgyzstan's Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov resigned Tuesday and was replaced by a nationalist politician released from jail by protesters the day before, the parliamentary press service said.

"Sadyr Japarov was elected Acting Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic. This decision was made at an extraordinary meeting of the (parliament)," the press service said, citing a vote that took place in a hotel after protesters seized the building that housed the legislature.