Kyrgyz Prime Minister Believes Ex-President Atambayev Could Be Placed Under House Arrest

Wed 14th October 2020

Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov said Wednesday that ex-President Almazbek Atambayev could be released from detention facility and placed under house arrest

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov said Wednesday that ex-President Almazbek Atambayev could be released from detention facility and placed under house arrest.

"He does not have to be in prison, can be placed under house arrest until the end of the investigation. But this is up to court," the prime minister told a press conference.

