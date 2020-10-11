UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyz Prime Minister Japarov Presents New Interior Minster Niyazbekov To Personnel

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 04:50 PM

Kyrgyz Prime Minister Japarov Presents New Interior Minster Niyazbekov to Personnel

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2020) Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov presented newly appointed Interior Minister, Ulan Niyazbekov, to the ministry's staff on Sunday, a representative told Sputnik.

"The Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov introduced the new Minister of Internal Affairs, Police Colonel Ulan Niyazbekov, to personnel," the Interior Ministry's press office said.

Japarov noted that Niyazbekov's experience in various managerial positions linked with internal security services makes him a competent leader to head the ministry, the representative said.

The prime minister went on to underscore the importance of well-functioning law enforcement and security bodies in turbulent times.

A day prior, the Kyrgyz parliament unanimously approved Japarov's cabinet despite divisions among the ranks of the opposition parties from where Japarov hails.

Mass protests in the Central Asian republic erupted on Monday in response to what many considered to be an unfair general election. The unrest was marked by mobs of protesters overrunning government institutions and centers of power.

Unlike many neighboring countries, Kyrgyzstan's central authority is rarely strong enough to counteract the deep-rooted tribal belongs of its citizens, which translates into a fractious political landscape.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Interior Ministry Interior Minister Parliament Kyrgyzstan Sunday From Government Cabinet Asia Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

&#039;We will work to support initiatives that pro ..

8 minutes ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new flights to Nepal

53 minutes ago

Russia reports more than 13,000 new coronavirus ca ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,096 new COVID-19 cases, 1,311 reco ..

2 hours ago

ADFD-Funded renewable energy project in Maldives r ..

2 hours ago

DAMAC Properties awards main contract for Zada pro ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.