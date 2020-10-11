Kyrgyz Prime Minister Japarov Presents New Interior Minster Niyazbekov to Personnel

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2020) Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov presented newly appointed Interior Minister, Ulan Niyazbekov, to the ministry's staff on Sunday, a representative told Sputnik.

"The Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov introduced the new Minister of Internal Affairs, Police Colonel Ulan Niyazbekov, to personnel," the Interior Ministry's press office said.

Japarov noted that Niyazbekov's experience in various managerial positions linked with internal security services makes him a competent leader to head the ministry, the representative said.

The prime minister went on to underscore the importance of well-functioning law enforcement and security bodies in turbulent times.

A day prior, the Kyrgyz parliament unanimously approved Japarov's cabinet despite divisions among the ranks of the opposition parties from where Japarov hails.

Mass protests in the Central Asian republic erupted on Monday in response to what many considered to be an unfair general election. The unrest was marked by mobs of protesters overrunning government institutions and centers of power.

Unlike many neighboring countries, Kyrgyzstan's central authority is rarely strong enough to counteract the deep-rooted tribal belongs of its citizens, which translates into a fractious political landscape.