Kyrgyz Prime Minister Japarov Says Assumed Presidential Duties

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov said that he assumed presidential powers after parliament speaker Kanat Isayev refused to do so following the resignation of Sooronbay Jeenbekov as the country's president.

"Sooronbay Jeenbekov stepped down. Speaker Kanat Isayev has refused to accept his duties. Now, I have assumed the powers of the president and the prime minister," Japarov told his supporters.

Earlier in the day, Jeenbekov announced he had decided to step down, noting that he does not want to be remembered as "a president who shed blood and fired shots at his own citizens.

Under the constitution of Kyrgyzstan, if the presidential powers terminate early for some reasons specified in the basic law, they shall be performed by the speaker of parliament until the new president is elected. If this scenario is impossible to implement, the presidential responsibilities shall be performed by the prime minister of the republic.