Kyrgyz Prime Minister Says 1st Election Without Gov't, Presidential Office Meddling

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 11:40 AM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) Kyrgyz Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov described on Sunday the country's general election as the first one without interference from the government and the presidential office.

The chairman of the government cast his vote earlier in the day at a polling station in Bishkek.

"You could say that for the first time in the country's history, the presidential administration, the cabinet of ministers have not interfered with the electoral process," Japarov said.

The Sunday parliamentary vote in Kyrgyzstan is being held under a new mixed electoral system where 54 seats are being chosen through party lists and the remaining 36 seats are to be elected in district races.

The previous parliamentary elections were held in Kyrgyzstan in October 2020 and were followed by mass unrest amid fraud concerns. The election results were annulled by the Central Electoral Commission and then-president of the republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov resigned. President Sadyr Japarov, who took over, has pledged that all referendums and elections will be transparent under his rule.

