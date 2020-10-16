UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sets January 10 Deadline For Parliamentary Elections

Fri 16th October 2020 | 10:50 AM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Kyrgyzstan should hold parliamentary elections no later than January 10, Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov, who assumed presidential powers, said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the head of the Kyrgyz Central Election Commission said that the vote could take place on December 20.

"The parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan must be held no later than January 10," Japarov said.

The prime minister also spoke in favor of reducing the threshold that political parties need to secure in order to gain seats in the unicameral legislature from 7 percent to 5 percent.

