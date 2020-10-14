BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Kyrgyzstan's new Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov said on Wednesday he would discuss with President Sooronbay Jeenbekov the resignation of the Kyrgyz leader.

Earlier in the day, Jeenbekov signed a decree appointing Japarov to head the cabinet.

"I will discuss this with him today. The president's resignation is not my desire, this is a demand of the people," Japarov said at his first press conference in the capacity of the prime minister.