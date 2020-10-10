Kyrgyz Prime Ministerial Candidate Japarov Says President Jeenbekov Ready to Step Down

Candidate for prime minister of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, told the country's parliament on Saturday that President Sooronbay Jeenbekov was willing to leave the post as head of state

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) Candidate for prime minister of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, told the country's parliament on Saturday that President Sooronbay Jeenbekov was willing to leave the post as head of state.

"I spoke with the president before the [parliamentary] session.

He is willing to step down," Japarov said at a parliamentary assembly to review his cabinet selection and government program.

Japarov also told lawmakers that his pick for the ministerial positions was final and that he was ready to take responsibility for further developments in the country.