UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyz Pro-Gov't Party Supports Decision To Annul Results Of Parliamentary Elections

Umer Jamshaid 4 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 06:42 PM

Kyrgyz Pro-Gov't Party Supports Decision to Annul Results of Parliamentary Elections

Kyrgyz pro-government political party Mekenim Kyrgyzstan (My Homeland Kyrgyzstan) that secured the second place in the parliamentary elections approves the decision to annul the results of the vote, the head of the party, Mirlan Bakirov, said on Tuesday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Kyrgyz pro-government political party Mekenim Kyrgyzstan (My Homeland Kyrgyzstan) that secured the second place in the parliamentary elections approves the decision to annul the results of the vote, the head of the party, Mirlan Bakirov, said on Tuesday.

"Today, the Central Election Commission annulled the results of the elections, and we agree with this decision," Bakirov told reporters.

According to Bakirov, Mekenim Kyrgyzstan noted "pressure and violations" during the vote.

Related Topics

Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Kyrgyzstan

Recent Stories

Punjabs in race for Second XI National T20 title

21 minutes ago

AJK govt committed to managing population growth: ..

24 minutes ago

Saudi Foreign Minister offers condolences on the d ..

24 minutes ago

OIC Receives Invitation to Nominate Qualified Cand ..

24 minutes ago

Lahore Police don't hear common man, a local citiz ..

34 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima honours female graduates of UAEU, Z ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.