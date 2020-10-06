Kyrgyz pro-government political party Mekenim Kyrgyzstan (My Homeland Kyrgyzstan) that secured the second place in the parliamentary elections approves the decision to annul the results of the vote, the head of the party, Mirlan Bakirov, said on Tuesday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Kyrgyz pro-government political party Mekenim Kyrgyzstan (My Homeland Kyrgyzstan) that secured the second place in the parliamentary elections approves the decision to annul the results of the vote, the head of the party, Mirlan Bakirov, said on Tuesday.

"Today, the Central Election Commission annulled the results of the elections, and we agree with this decision," Bakirov told reporters.

According to Bakirov, Mekenim Kyrgyzstan noted "pressure and violations" during the vote.