BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The Kyrgyz Prosecutor General's Office told Sputnik on Thursday that it has opened several criminal cases against supporters of former President Almazbek Atambayev after their violent clashes with the law enforcement near the ex-president's residence outside Bishkek.

On Wednesday, special-purpose police units stormed Atambayev's residence in the village of Koy Tash 12 miles from Bishkek in a bid to detain him. The former president's supporters repulsed the operation. One policeman was killed and over 50 people were injured in the clashes.

"Supporters of the former president showed armed resistance to the authorities by using weapons and other items. In addition, violent riots were organized to obstruct the investigation.

This fact is registered in the unified register of crimes and misdemeanors based on characteristics of crimes covered by Articles 264 [mass riots] and 266 [disorderly conduct] of the criminal code," the prosecution said.

The Prosecutor General's Office added that it also intended to launch criminal proceedings on charges of murder, attempted murder, threat or violence against authorities and taking of hostages.

A parliamentary committee has concluded that Atambayev, who served as the president of Kyrgyzstan from December 2011 to November 2017, has been implicated in abuse of power, corruption, forgery, and other crimes. Atambayev himself has refuted all accusations and accused the security officers of attacking their compatriots.