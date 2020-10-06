UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyz Protesters Free Ex-Prime Minister Satybaldiyev, Ex-Head Of President Office Niyazov

Tue 06th October 2020 | 11:10 AM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Protesters in Kyrgyzstan freed from a detention facility in Bishkek ex-head of the presidential administration, Farid Niyazov, who is suspected of staging mass riots, a witness told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, former Prime Minister Zhantoro Satybaldiyev was also freed.

"Farid Niyazov was freed from the first detention facility in Bishkek today," the witness said.

According to him, Kanat Sagynbaev, a bodyguard of ex-Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev, was freed as well.

Niyazov and Sagynbayev are suspected of staging the mass riots that emerged in August 2019 in the village of Koy Tash. Back then, one special forces officer was killed and 136 people were injured in clashes between Atambayev's supporters and the law enforcement agencies.

