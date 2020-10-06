UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyz Protesters Set To Appoint Interim Prime Minister - Opposition Party Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 10:50 AM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Protesters in Kyrgyzstan are set to appoint an interim prime minister, the leader of opposition political party Mekenchil said on Tuesday.

Kyrgyzstan is now shaken with unrest against the results of the parliamentary elections. One person was killed and 590 others injured in the clashes.

President Sooronbay Jeenbekov qualified the events as an attempt to illegally cease power.

"We plan to appoint an interim prime minister," Kamchybek Tashiev told reporters.

According to Tashiev, opposition politician Sadyr Japarov, who was earlier freed from prison by protesters, is a possible candidate. Japarov was serving his term for taking a person hostage during the 2013 unrest.

