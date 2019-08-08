BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Samat Kurmankulov, the head of the Interior Ministry branch of Kyrgyzstan's Chuy province, has been in coma due to an injury he received during clashes between security officers and supporters of former President Almazbek Atambayev near his residence, the press service of the country's Health Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, special-purpose police units stormed Atambayev's residence in the village of Koy Tash, located 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Bishkek, which is part of the Chuy province, in order to detain the ex-president, who has been refusing to obey subpoena on corruption suspicions.

Atambayev's supporters repulsed the assault, preventing the ex-president from being captured. One security officer was killed and 43 people were injured in the clashes.

"He is currently in coma and is supported by a lung ventilator. His condition is extremely serious," the press service said.

The ministry added that Kurmankulov had not received a gunshot wound but had had a serious head injury. He had a craniotomy after which he sunk into coma.