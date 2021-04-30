Kyrgyz School, Border Crossing Checkpoint Burned Down in Border Conflict - Emergencies

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) A school and a border crossing checkpoint burned down in Kyrgyzstan during the border conflict with Tajikistan, the Kyrgyz Ministry of Emergency Situations told Sputnik on Friday.

"In Batken region's Leilek district, two houses burned down in the village of Kulundu and 10 residential buildings burned down in the village of Maksat.

Nine residential buildings, 10 gas-filling stations, two restaurants, eight shops, one building that used to house a casino, and one border crossing checkpoint [burned down] in Batken region. A building of the emergencies ministry's fire and rescue squad caught fire in the village of Ak-Sai," the Kyrgyz Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

In addition, a school building burned down in Leilek district, the ministry continued.