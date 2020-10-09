Kyrgyz Security Chief Escorted From National Security Headquarters Amid Political Row

(@FahadShabbir)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The leadership of Kyrgyzstan's main intelligence and counter-terrorism body on Friday escorted the acting head of the country's Security Council out of its headquarters arguing that the latter's role must remain apolitical amid the ongoing political turmoil, Sputnik has learned.

According to the spokesman for the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security, at a meeting in the capital of Bishkek, an order was issued to see Omurbek Suvanaliev out of the premises.

"In the opinion of the leadership and personnel, the State Committee for National Security will not serve the mercantile interests of individual political and other forces or be a political instrument to achieve the selfish goals of certain groups. The main goal is to serve for the good of the people and the prosperity of Kyrgyzstan," said a spokesman for the press service.

To this end, the spokesman said, Suvanaliev was seen out of the headquarters.

"Based on this, the leadership, veterans and personnel of the State Committee for National Security, today escorted the acting secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic, coordinator of power and law enforcement agencies, Major General Suvanaliev from the central building of the State Committee for National Security," the spokesman told Sputnik.

He went on to say that the security of the Committee's headquarters was guaranteed since the Kyrgyz unrest has been marked with mobs repeatedly storming centers of power.

"At present, the entire personnel of the State Committee for National Security is working as usual. There are enough [security] forces and means to protect the building of the State Committee on National Security and restore law and order in the country," the press service representative stressed.

Unlike many neighboring countries, Kyrgyzstan's central authority is rarely strong enough to counteract the strong tribal belongs of its citizens, which translates into a fractious political landscape.

Mass protests erupted in the post-Soviet Central Asian republic on Monday in response to what many considered as an unfair general election. Protesters, led by supporters of the parties which failed to pass the threshold for winning seats in the parliament, clashed with law enforcement and stormed the parliament building, which also serves as the office of the Kyrgyz president.

Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov stepped down on Tuesday and has been replaced by an opposition politician, Sadyr Japarov. In a sign of a split in the ranks of Kyrgyz opposition, some of the parties have refused to recognize Japarov. The dissenters formed an opposition council, called for the president's impeachment and the parliament's dissolution, and vowed to elect another prime minister.

The unrest in Kyrgyzstan has left one person killed and more than 1,000 people injured.