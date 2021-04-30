UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyz Security Committee Chief Heading To Tajikistan For Talks In Light Of Escalation

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 12:27 PM

Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev is heading to Tajikistan's city of Guliston in Isfara region for negotiations in light of the border tensions

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev is heading to Tajikistan's city of Guliston in Isfara region for negotiations in light of the border tensions.

On his way to Guliston, Tashiev is also set to pat a visit to the village of Kyzyl-Bel in Kyrgyzstan's Batken region.

