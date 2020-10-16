Kyrgyz Security Committee Says 2013 Criminal Case Against Japarov To Be Reviewed
Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 07:36 PM
BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The newly-appointed head of the Kyrgyz National Security Committee, Kamchybek Tashiev, said Friday that the 2013 criminal case against Sadyr Japarov, who currently acts as the country's president, would be reviewed.
"You know that the court send his [Japarov's] case for review, and it will be completely reviewed," Tashiev told a press conference.
Tashiev was appointed the chair of the committee earlier in the day by the acting president.