(@imziishan)

As many as 27 staffers of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security (YKMK) remain in hospitals after being injured on Wednesday, when they stormed the residence of former President Almazbek Atambayev in a bid to detain him, the YKMK told Sputnik on Thursday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) As many as 27 staffers of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security (YKMK) remain in hospitals after being injured on Wednesday, when they stormed the residence of former President Almazbek Atambayev in a bid to detain him, the YKMK told Sputnik on Thursday.

As Atambayev's supporters repulsed the special-purpose police units' assault, preventing him from being detained, over 50 people were injured. Apart from that, six security officers were taken as hostages. Atambayev admitted earlier in the day that he had been shooting during the operation.

"Twenty seven staffers are in medical centers. Five of them have sustained gunshot injuries. The health condition of one employee is assessed as serious, he is in a crisis-care department," the YKMK said.

According to the YKMK, one more staffer was killed and another one remains missing.

A parliamentary committee has concluded that Atambayev, who served as the president of Kyrgyzstan from December 2011 to November 2017, has been implicated in abuse of power, corruption, forgery and other crimes. Atambayev himself has refuted all accusations as politically motivated.