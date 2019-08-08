UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyz Security Committee Says Atambayev's Supporters Used Women, Children As Human Shield

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 12:12 PM

The Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security (YKMK) accused supporters of former President Almazbek Atambayev on Thursday of using women and children as human shields during the special-purpose police units' operation aimed at detaining him

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security (YKMK) accused supporters of former President Almazbek Atambayev on Thursday of using women and children as human shields during the special-purpose police units' operation aimed at detaining him.

"Atambayev's supporters were using women and children as human shields," the YKMK said.

Since Atambayev has been refusing to obey subpoena on corruption suspicions, the special police units stormed on Wednesday his residence in the village of Koy Tash, located 12 miles away from the national capital of Bishkek, in a bid to detain him. The situation turned violent, with the ex-leader's supporters repulsing the assault, preventing Atambayev from being captured. Over 50 people were injured in clashes, while one security officer was killed.

